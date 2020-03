Thursday, Mar. 12 EAST Fairfield 72, Siena 56 SOUTH Morgan St. 64, Delaware St. 63 NC Central 56, NC A&T…

Thursday, Mar. 12

EAST

Fairfield 72, Siena 56

SOUTH

Morgan St. 64, Delaware St. 63

NC Central 56, NC A&T 54

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.