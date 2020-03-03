Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 3 EAST Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53 Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36 Richmond 57, George Washington 49 UMass…

Tuesday, Mar. 3

EAST

Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53

Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54

SOUTH

Davidson 67, La Salle 63

N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48

Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42

Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61

Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52

FAR WEST

Boise St. 79, Wyoming 71

Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68

