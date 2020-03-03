Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 3
EAST
Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53
Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36
Richmond 57, George Washington 49
UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54
SOUTH
Davidson 67, La Salle 63
N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48
Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42
Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65
Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61
Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62
Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52
FAR WEST
Boise St. 79, Wyoming 71
Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68
