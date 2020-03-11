Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST Army 6, Georgetown 4 Bucknell 5, Cent. Michigan 3 Fordham 11, Wagner 5 Mount St. Marys 10, Coppin St.…

EAST

Army 6, Georgetown 4

Bucknell 5, Cent. Michigan 3

Fordham 11, Wagner 5

Mount St. Marys 10, Coppin St. 2

Navy 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

Northeastern 3, Hartford 1

St. Johns 9, Iona 3

Stony Brook 4, Merrimack 2

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 9, Siena 8

Bryant 11, W. Carolina 5

Butler 8, Saint Josephs 6

Eastern Kentucky 9, N. Kentucky 5

Louisville 13, Chicago St. 3

Marshall 3, Ohio 2

Nicholls St. 1, MVSU 0

North Alabama at Samford, ppd.

North Florida 9, Ohio St. 5

Richmond 14, Charleston Southern 7

SC-Upstate 9, Jackson St. 4

Virginia 4, Mass.-Lowell 3

Virginia Tech 5, George Mason 3

MIDWEST

Eastern Illinois 9, Ark.-Pine Bluff 2

Iowa 3, Kansas 1

Nebraska 8, N. Colorado 1

Urbana 1, Akron 0

West Virginia 7, Liberty 0

WEST

Air Force 17, Utah Valley 12

