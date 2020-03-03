Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

|EAST
Lafayette at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Rutgers at Saint Josephs, ppd.
UMES 5, Delaware 3
|SOUTH
Belmont 9, W. Kentucky 7
Butler 22, St. Francis 4
Charleston Southern 3, Davidson 1
Coastal Carolina 15, Charlotte 6
Coppin St. 6, Georgetown 5
Florida St. 9, Mercer 8
George Washington 4, William & Mary 2
Georgia Southern 6, Georgia 3
Kentucky 12, Cincinnati 4
Liberty 3, Elon 0
Louisville 16, Morehead St. 3
Middle Tennessee 7, Lipscomb 6
Old Dominion 17, VMI 2
Radford 14, Norfolk St. 8
Samford at Auburn, ppd.
SC-Upstate 5, The Citadel 3
UCF 6, Jacksonville 0
Virginia 16, Richmond 7
Virginia Tech at High Point, ccd.
Wake Forest 9, Sacred Heart 0
Wichita St. 15, Air Force 4
Winthrop at Wofford, ppd.
|MIDWEST
Harris-Stowe at E. Illinois, ccd.
Indiana St. 5, San Diego 1
Iowa 15, Grand View 2
Northwestern 8, Ill.-Chicago 2
UT Martin at Evansville, ppd.
W. Michigan 8, Villanova 3
|SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 14, Prairie View A&M 4
Illinois St. 6, Arkansas 5
Missouri St. 11, Oklahoma St. 10
Texas St. 12, Baylor 2
Texas Tech 11, UNLV 2
Tulane 18, Texas Southern 2
|WEST
Saint Marys 4, San Jose St. 2
San Francisco 8, Mount St. Marys 2
