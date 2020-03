MIDWEST Miami (Ohio) 5, Penn St. 1 WEST Loyola Marymount at BYU, ccd. Oklahoma at Cal Poly, ccd.

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 5, Penn St. 1

WEST

Loyola Marymount at BYU, ccd.

Oklahoma at Cal Poly, ccd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.