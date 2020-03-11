Home » Sports » Spain tops England 1-0…

Spain tops England 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 7:50 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alexia Putellas scored in the 83rd minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup tournament Wednesday.

The U.S national team was set to play Japan in the late match. England, ranked sixth in the world, and No. 13 Spain both went into the game with a win over Japan and a loss to the United States in the round-robin tournament decided on points.

England goalkeeper Carly Telford made a key save early in the second half when she stopped a one-on-one attempt from Ainhoa ​​Moraza.

But Spain finally broke through with Putellas’ header that Telford leaped for but couldn’t stop.

It was Spain’s first victory over England in seven years.

