Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|EAST
RIT 5, Air Force 3
Canisius 6, Mercyhurst 0
Niagara 5, Robert Morris 2
Bentley 6, Holy Cross 2
American International 4, Army 1
Brown 2 Princeton 0
RPI 4, Dartmouth 1
Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0
Cornell 5, Clarkson 1
Providence 3, Maine 2
Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 2
Harvard 4, Union 1
UMass 4, UConn 3
UMass Lowell 3, New Hampshire 2
Vermont 3, Northeastern 1
Boston College 4, Boston U. 1
|SOUTH
Bowling Green 4, Ala. Huntsville 1
|MIDWEST
Michigan 2, Minnesota 1
Michigan St. 2, Notre Dame 2, OT (tie), Notre Dame wins SO 1-0
Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 3, OT (tie), Wisconsin wins SO 1-0
Denver 5, St. Cloud St. 2
Miami 4, Omaha 0
North Dakota 2, W. Michigan 1, OT
Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 2
N. Michigan 3 Michigan Tech 2
Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 1
|WEST
Minn. Duluth 6, Colorado College 1
Alaska 6, Alaska Anchorage 1
