PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Newport Beach Country Club
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Ernie Els
|66-64—130
|David Morland IV
|61-70—131
|Scott McCarron
|63-68—131
|Ken Tanigawa
|66-66—132
|Ken Duke
|63-69—132
|Robert Karlsson
|68-65—133
|Fred Couples
|67-66—133
|Chris DiMarco
|66-67—133
|Jay Haas
|67-67—134
|David Toms
|65-69—134
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|66-68—134
|Kirk Triplett
|70-65—135
|Gene Sauers
|70-65—135
|Glen Day
|70-65—135
|David McKenzie
|68-68—136
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-68—137
|John Huston
|68-69—137
|Billy Mayfair
|66-71—137
|Retief Goosen
|71-67—138
|Jesper Parnevik
|68-70—138
|Woody Austin
|67-71—138
|Steve Flesch
|66-72—138
|José María Olazábal
|70-69—139
|Doug Barron
|71-68—139
|Stephen Leaney
|71-68—139
|Tim Herron
|69-70—139
|Tommy Armour III
|72-67—139
|Kenny Perry
|68-71—139
|Scott Dunlap
|67-72—139
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-70—140
|Darren Clarke
|71-69—140
|Bob Estes
|71-69—140
|Scott Parel
|70-70—140
|Cliff Kresge
|70-70—140
|Marco Dawson
|68-72—140
|Brett Quigley
|72-68—140
|Brandt Jobe
|70-71—141
|Stephen Ames
|70-71—141
|Bernhard Langer
|70-71—141
|Shaun Micheel
|71-70—141
|Fred Funk
|68-73—141
|Jerry Kelly
|73-68—141
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|74-67—141
|Robin Byrd
|70-72—142
|Kevin Baker
|70-72—142
|Michael Allen
|70-72—142
|Loren Roberts
|72-70—142
|Larry Mize
|69-73—142
|Kent Jones
|69-73—142
|David Frost
|73-69—142
|Corey Pavin
|70-73—143
|Lee Janzen
|70-73—143
|Rod Pampling
|71-72—143
|John Daly
|71-72—143
|Tim Petrovic
|72-71—143
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-71—143
|Olin Browne
|73-70—143
|Jeff Maggert
|73-70—143
|Andrew Raitt
|70-74—144
|Russ Cochran
|70-74—144
|Thongchai Jaidee
|72-73—145
|Ángel Cabrera
|73-72—145
|Tom Lehman
|73-72—145
|Billy Andrade
|74-71—145
|Duffy Waldorf
|76-69—145
|Rocco Mediate
|70-76—146
|John Cook
|71-75—146
|Paul Goydos
|72-74—146
|Scott Verplank
|73-73—146
|Joe Durant
|72-75—147
|Jeff Sluman
|73-74—147
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-71—147
|Tom Byrum
|74-74—148
|Steve Pate
|74-74—148
|Tom Kite
|72-77—149
|Tommy Tolles
|74-76—150
|Mark O’Meara
|73-78—151
|Hale Irwin
|79-72—151
