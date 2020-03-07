PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

Saturday At Newport Beach Country Club Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70 Second Round Ernie Els…

Saturday At Newport Beach Country Club Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70 Second Round Ernie Els 66-64—130 David Morland IV 61-70—131 Scott McCarron 63-68—131 Ken Tanigawa 66-66—132 Ken Duke 63-69—132 Robert Karlsson 68-65—133 Fred Couples 67-66—133 Chris DiMarco 66-67—133 Jay Haas 67-67—134 David Toms 65-69—134 Miguel Angel Jiménez 66-68—134 Kirk Triplett 70-65—135 Gene Sauers 70-65—135 Glen Day 70-65—135 David McKenzie 68-68—136 Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137 John Huston 68-69—137 Billy Mayfair 66-71—137 Retief Goosen 71-67—138 Jesper Parnevik 68-70—138 Woody Austin 67-71—138 Steve Flesch 66-72—138 José María Olazábal 70-69—139 Doug Barron 71-68—139 Stephen Leaney 71-68—139 Tim Herron 69-70—139 Tommy Armour III 72-67—139 Kenny Perry 68-71—139 Scott Dunlap 67-72—139 Paul Broadhurst 70-70—140 Darren Clarke 71-69—140 Bob Estes 71-69—140 Scott Parel 70-70—140 Cliff Kresge 70-70—140 Marco Dawson 68-72—140 Brett Quigley 72-68—140 Brandt Jobe 70-71—141 Stephen Ames 70-71—141 Bernhard Langer 70-71—141 Shaun Micheel 71-70—141 Fred Funk 68-73—141 Jerry Kelly 73-68—141 Tom Pernice Jr. 74-67—141 Robin Byrd 70-72—142 Kevin Baker 70-72—142 Michael Allen 70-72—142 Loren Roberts 72-70—142 Larry Mize 69-73—142 Kent Jones 69-73—142 David Frost 73-69—142 Corey Pavin 70-73—143 Lee Janzen 70-73—143 Rod Pampling 71-72—143 John Daly 71-72—143 Tim Petrovic 72-71—143 Wes Short, Jr. 72-71—143 Olin Browne 73-70—143 Jeff Maggert 73-70—143 Andrew Raitt 70-74—144 Russ Cochran 70-74—144 Thongchai Jaidee 72-73—145 Ángel Cabrera 73-72—145 Tom Lehman 73-72—145 Billy Andrade 74-71—145 Duffy Waldorf 76-69—145 Rocco Mediate 70-76—146 John Cook 71-75—146 Paul Goydos 72-74—146 Scott Verplank 73-73—146 Joe Durant 72-75—147 Jeff Sluman 73-74—147 Mark Calcavecchia 76-71—147 Tom Byrum 74-74—148 Steve Pate 74-74—148 Tom Kite 72-77—149 Tommy Tolles 74-76—150 Mark O’Meara 73-78—151 Hale Irwin 79-72—151

