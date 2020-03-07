Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 8:17 PM

Saturday
At Newport Beach Country Club
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70
Second Round
Ernie Els 66-64—130
David Morland IV 61-70—131
Scott McCarron 63-68—131
Ken Tanigawa 66-66—132
Ken Duke 63-69—132
Robert Karlsson 68-65—133
Fred Couples 67-66—133
Chris DiMarco 66-67—133
Jay Haas 67-67—134
David Toms 65-69—134
Miguel Angel Jiménez 66-68—134
Kirk Triplett 70-65—135
Gene Sauers 70-65—135
Glen Day 70-65—135
David McKenzie 68-68—136
Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137
John Huston 68-69—137
Billy Mayfair 66-71—137
Retief Goosen 71-67—138
Jesper Parnevik 68-70—138
Woody Austin 67-71—138
Steve Flesch 66-72—138
José María Olazábal 70-69—139
Doug Barron 71-68—139
Stephen Leaney 71-68—139
Tim Herron 69-70—139
Tommy Armour III 72-67—139
Kenny Perry 68-71—139
Scott Dunlap 67-72—139
Paul Broadhurst 70-70—140
Darren Clarke 71-69—140
Bob Estes 71-69—140
Scott Parel 70-70—140
Cliff Kresge 70-70—140
Marco Dawson 68-72—140
Brett Quigley 72-68—140
Brandt Jobe 70-71—141
Stephen Ames 70-71—141
Bernhard Langer 70-71—141
Shaun Micheel 71-70—141
Fred Funk 68-73—141
Jerry Kelly 73-68—141
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-67—141
Robin Byrd 70-72—142
Kevin Baker 70-72—142
Michael Allen 70-72—142
Loren Roberts 72-70—142
Larry Mize 69-73—142
Kent Jones 69-73—142
David Frost 73-69—142
Corey Pavin 70-73—143
Lee Janzen 70-73—143
Rod Pampling 71-72—143
John Daly 71-72—143
Tim Petrovic 72-71—143
Wes Short, Jr. 72-71—143
Olin Browne 73-70—143
Jeff Maggert 73-70—143
Andrew Raitt 70-74—144
Russ Cochran 70-74—144
Thongchai Jaidee 72-73—145
Ángel Cabrera 73-72—145
Tom Lehman 73-72—145
Billy Andrade 74-71—145
Duffy Waldorf 76-69—145
Rocco Mediate 70-76—146
John Cook 71-75—146
Paul Goydos 72-74—146
Scott Verplank 73-73—146
Joe Durant 72-75—147
Jeff Sluman 73-74—147
Mark Calcavecchia 76-71—147
Tom Byrum 74-74—148
Steve Pate 74-74—148
Tom Kite 72-77—149
Tommy Tolles 74-76—150
Mark O’Meara 73-78—151
Hale Irwin 79-72—151

