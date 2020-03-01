PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

Sunday At Omni Tucson National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Final Round Bernhard Langer, $255,000 68-68-65—201…

Sunday At Omni Tucson National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Final Round Bernhard Langer, $255,000 68-68-65—201 Woody Austin, $149,600 69-68-66—203 Rod Pampling, $112,200 67-68-70—205 Brett Quigley, $112,200 64-68-73—205 Fred Couples, $70,267 68-66-72—206 Steve Stricker, $70,267 67-71-68—206 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $70,267 69-66-71—206 Robert Karlsson, $54,400 65-71-71—207 John Daly, $36,975 67-71-70—208 Glen Day, $36,975 67-70-71—208 Ken Duke, $36,975 73-68-67—208 Lee Janzen, $36,975 69-71-68—208 Stephen Leaney, $36,975 69-70-69—208 Larry Mize, $36,975 72-67-69—208 Kevin Sutherland, $36,975 72-67-69—208 Scott Verplank, $36,975 70-68-70—208 Mark O’Meara, $27,200 69-69-71—209 Bob Estes, $21,902 73-70-67—210 Jeff Maggert, $21,902 70-71-69—210 Jesper Parnevik, $21,902 71-72-67—210 Kenny Perry, $21,902 76-67-67—210 Bart Bryant, $21,902 71-66-73—210 Gene Sauers, $21,902 72-68-70—210 Olin Browne, $16,252 70-68-73—211 Darren Clarke, $16,252 70-71-70—211 David Frost, $16,252 72-72-67—211 Colin Montgomerie, $16,252 73-68-70—211 David Toms, $16,252 71-69-71—211 Paul Broadhurst, $12,852 73-70-69—212 Thongchai Jaidee, $12,852 69-73-70—212 José María Olazábal, $12,852 71-73-68—212 Tim Petrovic, $12,852 72-70-70—212 Willie Wood, $12,852 70-71-71—212 Scott Dunlap, $10,030 72-69-72—213 Ernie Els, $10,030 73-70-70—213 Fred Funk, $10,030 73-70-70—213 Retief Goosen, $10,030 72-74-67—213 Scott Parel, $10,030 70-73-70—213 Ken Tanigawa, $10,030 68-73-72—213 Chris DiMarco, $8,330 72-67-75—214 Brandt Jobe, $8,330 74-71-69—214 Scott McCarron, $8,330 75-74-65—214 Marco Dawson, $7,310 75-72-68—215 John Huston, $7,310 69-73-73—215 Jarmo Sandelin, $7,310 72-72-71—215 Michael Allen, $5,440 74-66-76—216 Doug Barron, $5,440 73-73-70—216 Tom Byrum, $5,440 74-71-71—216 Tom Lehman, $5,440 71-73-72—216 Rocco Mediate, $5,440 72-70-74—216 Corey Pavin, $5,440 74-69-73—216 Wes Short, Jr., $5,440 72-73-71—216 Jeff Sluman, $5,440 75-69-72—216 Robin Byrd, $3,655 72-71-74—217 Jerry Kelly, $3,655 74-73-70—217 Cliff Kresge, $3,655 69-71-77—217 Tommy Tolles, $3,655 72-74-71—217 Kirk Triplett, $3,655 74-69-74—217 Duffy Waldorf, $3,655 72-69-76—217 Tim Herron, $2,890 70-77-71—218 Billy Mayfair, $2,890 73-73-72—218 Tom Pernice Jr., $2,890 76-69-73—218 Billy Andrade, $2,465 78-70-71—219 Kent Jones, $2,465 72-72-75—219 David McKenzie, $2,125 75-72-74—221 Jim Schuman, $2,125 74-76-71—221 Ángel Cabrera, $1,723 71-75-76—222 John Cook, $1,723 76-72-74—222 Joe Durant, $1,723 75-75-72—222 Hugh Royer III, $1,496 76-73-74—223 John Smoltz, $1,394 74-74-78—226 Loren Roberts, $1,292 79-74-74—227 Mark Calcavecchia, $1,190 76-75-77—228 Tom Kite, $1,122 76-77-76—229 Geoffrey Sisk, $1,054 77-77-80—234 Hale Irwin, $986 78-80-78—236

