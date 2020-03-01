Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions Cologuard…

PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

The Associated Press

March 1, 2020, 7:23 PM

Sunday
At Omni Tucson National
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
Final Round
Bernhard Langer, $255,000 68-68-65—201
Woody Austin, $149,600 69-68-66—203
Rod Pampling, $112,200 67-68-70—205
Brett Quigley, $112,200 64-68-73—205
Fred Couples, $70,267 68-66-72—206
Steve Stricker, $70,267 67-71-68—206
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $70,267 69-66-71—206
Robert Karlsson, $54,400 65-71-71—207
John Daly, $36,975 67-71-70—208
Glen Day, $36,975 67-70-71—208
Ken Duke, $36,975 73-68-67—208
Lee Janzen, $36,975 69-71-68—208
Stephen Leaney, $36,975 69-70-69—208
Larry Mize, $36,975 72-67-69—208
Kevin Sutherland, $36,975 72-67-69—208
Scott Verplank, $36,975 70-68-70—208
Mark O’Meara, $27,200 69-69-71—209
Bob Estes, $21,902 73-70-67—210
Jeff Maggert, $21,902 70-71-69—210
Jesper Parnevik, $21,902 71-72-67—210
Kenny Perry, $21,902 76-67-67—210
Bart Bryant, $21,902 71-66-73—210
Gene Sauers, $21,902 72-68-70—210
Olin Browne, $16,252 70-68-73—211
Darren Clarke, $16,252 70-71-70—211
David Frost, $16,252 72-72-67—211
Colin Montgomerie, $16,252 73-68-70—211
David Toms, $16,252 71-69-71—211
Paul Broadhurst, $12,852 73-70-69—212
Thongchai Jaidee, $12,852 69-73-70—212
José María Olazábal, $12,852 71-73-68—212
Tim Petrovic, $12,852 72-70-70—212
Willie Wood, $12,852 70-71-71—212
Scott Dunlap, $10,030 72-69-72—213
Ernie Els, $10,030 73-70-70—213
Fred Funk, $10,030 73-70-70—213
Retief Goosen, $10,030 72-74-67—213
Scott Parel, $10,030 70-73-70—213
Ken Tanigawa, $10,030 68-73-72—213
Chris DiMarco, $8,330 72-67-75—214
Brandt Jobe, $8,330 74-71-69—214
Scott McCarron, $8,330 75-74-65—214
Marco Dawson, $7,310 75-72-68—215
John Huston, $7,310 69-73-73—215
Jarmo Sandelin, $7,310 72-72-71—215
Michael Allen, $5,440 74-66-76—216
Doug Barron, $5,440 73-73-70—216
Tom Byrum, $5,440 74-71-71—216
Tom Lehman, $5,440 71-73-72—216
Rocco Mediate, $5,440 72-70-74—216
Corey Pavin, $5,440 74-69-73—216
Wes Short, Jr., $5,440 72-73-71—216
Jeff Sluman, $5,440 75-69-72—216
Robin Byrd, $3,655 72-71-74—217
Jerry Kelly, $3,655 74-73-70—217
Cliff Kresge, $3,655 69-71-77—217
Tommy Tolles, $3,655 72-74-71—217
Kirk Triplett, $3,655 74-69-74—217
Duffy Waldorf, $3,655 72-69-76—217
Tim Herron, $2,890 70-77-71—218
Billy Mayfair, $2,890 73-73-72—218
Tom Pernice Jr., $2,890 76-69-73—218
Billy Andrade, $2,465 78-70-71—219
Kent Jones, $2,465 72-72-75—219
David McKenzie, $2,125 75-72-74—221
Jim Schuman, $2,125 74-76-71—221
Ángel Cabrera, $1,723 71-75-76—222
John Cook, $1,723 76-72-74—222
Joe Durant, $1,723 75-75-72—222
Hugh Royer III, $1,496 76-73-74—223
John Smoltz, $1,394 74-74-78—226
Loren Roberts, $1,292 79-74-74—227
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,190 76-75-77—228
Tom Kite, $1,122 76-77-76—229
Geoffrey Sisk, $1,054 77-77-80—234
Hale Irwin, $986 78-80-78—236

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up