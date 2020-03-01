PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At Omni Tucson National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|Final Round
|Bernhard Langer, $255,000
|68-68-65—201
|Woody Austin, $149,600
|69-68-66—203
|Rod Pampling, $112,200
|67-68-70—205
|Brett Quigley, $112,200
|64-68-73—205
|Fred Couples, $70,267
|68-66-72—206
|Steve Stricker, $70,267
|67-71-68—206
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $70,267
|69-66-71—206
|Robert Karlsson, $54,400
|65-71-71—207
|John Daly, $36,975
|67-71-70—208
|Glen Day, $36,975
|67-70-71—208
|Ken Duke, $36,975
|73-68-67—208
|Lee Janzen, $36,975
|69-71-68—208
|Stephen Leaney, $36,975
|69-70-69—208
|Larry Mize, $36,975
|72-67-69—208
|Kevin Sutherland, $36,975
|72-67-69—208
|Scott Verplank, $36,975
|70-68-70—208
|Mark O’Meara, $27,200
|69-69-71—209
|Bob Estes, $21,902
|73-70-67—210
|Jeff Maggert, $21,902
|70-71-69—210
|Jesper Parnevik, $21,902
|71-72-67—210
|Kenny Perry, $21,902
|76-67-67—210
|Bart Bryant, $21,902
|71-66-73—210
|Gene Sauers, $21,902
|72-68-70—210
|Olin Browne, $16,252
|70-68-73—211
|Darren Clarke, $16,252
|70-71-70—211
|David Frost, $16,252
|72-72-67—211
|Colin Montgomerie, $16,252
|73-68-70—211
|David Toms, $16,252
|71-69-71—211
|Paul Broadhurst, $12,852
|73-70-69—212
|Thongchai Jaidee, $12,852
|69-73-70—212
|José María Olazábal, $12,852
|71-73-68—212
|Tim Petrovic, $12,852
|72-70-70—212
|Willie Wood, $12,852
|70-71-71—212
|Scott Dunlap, $10,030
|72-69-72—213
|Ernie Els, $10,030
|73-70-70—213
|Fred Funk, $10,030
|73-70-70—213
|Retief Goosen, $10,030
|72-74-67—213
|Scott Parel, $10,030
|70-73-70—213
|Ken Tanigawa, $10,030
|68-73-72—213
|Chris DiMarco, $8,330
|72-67-75—214
|Brandt Jobe, $8,330
|74-71-69—214
|Scott McCarron, $8,330
|75-74-65—214
|Marco Dawson, $7,310
|75-72-68—215
|John Huston, $7,310
|69-73-73—215
|Jarmo Sandelin, $7,310
|72-72-71—215
|Michael Allen, $5,440
|74-66-76—216
|Doug Barron, $5,440
|73-73-70—216
|Tom Byrum, $5,440
|74-71-71—216
|Tom Lehman, $5,440
|71-73-72—216
|Rocco Mediate, $5,440
|72-70-74—216
|Corey Pavin, $5,440
|74-69-73—216
|Wes Short, Jr., $5,440
|72-73-71—216
|Jeff Sluman, $5,440
|75-69-72—216
|Robin Byrd, $3,655
|72-71-74—217
|Jerry Kelly, $3,655
|74-73-70—217
|Cliff Kresge, $3,655
|69-71-77—217
|Tommy Tolles, $3,655
|72-74-71—217
|Kirk Triplett, $3,655
|74-69-74—217
|Duffy Waldorf, $3,655
|72-69-76—217
|Tim Herron, $2,890
|70-77-71—218
|Billy Mayfair, $2,890
|73-73-72—218
|Tom Pernice Jr., $2,890
|76-69-73—218
|Billy Andrade, $2,465
|78-70-71—219
|Kent Jones, $2,465
|72-72-75—219
|David McKenzie, $2,125
|75-72-74—221
|Jim Schuman, $2,125
|74-76-71—221
|Ángel Cabrera, $1,723
|71-75-76—222
|John Cook, $1,723
|76-72-74—222
|Joe Durant, $1,723
|75-75-72—222
|Hugh Royer III, $1,496
|76-73-74—223
|John Smoltz, $1,394
|74-74-78—226
|Loren Roberts, $1,292
|79-74-74—227
|Mark Calcavecchia, $1,190
|76-75-77—228
|Tom Kite, $1,122
|76-77-76—229
|Geoffrey Sisk, $1,054
|77-77-80—234
|Hale Irwin, $986
|78-80-78—236
