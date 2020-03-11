NWSL announces TV deal with CBS

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has agreed to a multiyear broadcast deal with CBS that will put…

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has agreed to a multiyear broadcast deal with CBS that will put both the season opener and the championship game on network television.

Fourteen additional games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and 71 will be available on the CBS All Access streaming service. Twenty-four matches also will be streamed on Twitch.

“We are excited to work with CBS with its rich history, tradition and storied innovation to utilize the power of their multiple platforms to reach more fans. We also are eager to team up with Twitch to showcase the brightest stars in the sport,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “These partnerships will continue to amplify the NWSL and its teams on a national and international stage.”

CBS has shown new interest in soccer, agreeing in November with UEFA to take over U.S. English-language rights of the European Champions League starting in 2021-22.

The CBS deal gives the NWSL a stable broadcast partner. After the U.S. women’s national team won the World Cup in France last summer, ESPN broadcast 14 matches in the season’s second half, eight on ESPN News and six on ESPN2. In 2017 and 2018, the NWSL had a partnership with A+E Networks that included a game of the week on the Lifetime channel.

CBS will broadcast the league opener between Reign FC and the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on April 18.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.