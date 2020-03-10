Monday’s College Baseball Scores

|EAST
Army 5, Saint Josephs 4
CCSU 13, Manhattan 2
Delaware 9, Delaware St. 5
Fairleigh Dickinson 7, Lehigh 4
La Salle 14, Rider 4
Navy 11, Mount St. Marys 0
Rutgers 5, Monmouth 2
St. Johns 21, Saint Peters 1
Towson 5, George Washington 2
UConn 5, Hartford 2
UMBC 4, Coppin St. 2
Villanova 5, NJIT 1
|SOUTH
Baldwin-Wallace 12, Butler 9
Bryant 7, W. Carolina 3
Coll. of Charleston 8, VCU 3
E. Illinois 12, Ark.-Pine Bluff 4
James Madison 10, VMI 3
Kentucky 10, W. Kentucky 4
Louisville 12, Chicago St. 0
Middle Tennessee 6, Memphis 1
Prairie View A&M 9, Houston-Victoria 2
Radford 14, George Mason 9
SC-Upstate 13, Jackson St. 7
UNCG 11, High Point 3
Virginia 24, UMass Lowell 5
Virginia Tech 19, William & Mary 4
|MIDWEST
Ball St. 9, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4
Bowling Green 2, Youngstown St. 1
Clarke at W. Illinois, ppd.
Houston Baptist 11, Texas A&M-CC 6
Marshall at Ohio, ppd.
Oral Roberts 2, Missouri St. 0
Wright St. 16, Miami (Ohio) 5
|WEST
Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.
Cal Baptist at San Diego, ppd.
Pacific at Fresno St., ppd.
Southern Cal 2, UC Davis 0
Xavier at Southern Cal, ppd.
