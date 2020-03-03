Home » Sports » Monday's College Baseball Scores

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2020, 12:38 AM

SOUTH

NC A&T 8, Boston College 5

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 7, UTSA 6

WEST

Holy Cross 16, CS Bakersfield 2

