Monday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST Army 5, Saint Josephs 4 Boston College 10, Holy Cross 7 CCSU 13, Manhattan 2 Delaware 9, Delaware St.…

EAST

Army 5, Saint Josephs 4

Boston College 10, Holy Cross 7

CCSU 13, Manhattan 2

Delaware 9, Delaware St. 5

Fairleigh Dickinson 7, Lehigh 4

La Salle 14, Rider 4

Navy 11, Mount St. Marys 0

Rutgers 5, Monmouth 2

Samford 5, Alabama A&M 1

St. Johns 21, Saint Peters 1

Towson 5, George Washington 2

UConn 5, Hartford 2

UMBC 4, Coppin St. 2

Villanova 5, NJIT 1

SOUTH

Baldwin-Wallace 12, Butler 9

Belmont 8, Toledo 7

Bryant 7, W. Carolina 3

Clemson 12, Presbyterian 0

Coll. of Charleston 8, VCU 3

E. Illinois 12, Ark.-Pine Bluff 4

Illinois St. 8, Florida A&M 4, 10 innings

James Madison 10, VMI 3

Kentucky 10, W. Kentucky 4

Lipscomb 9, Austin Peay 7

Louisville 12, Chicago St. 0

Middle Tennessee 6, Memphis 1

Norfolk St. 8, Old Dominion 4

North Carolina 13, Gardner-Webb 6

Ohio St. 10, North Florida 2

Prairie View A&M 9, Houston-Victoria 2

Quinnipiac 8, Furman 2

Radford 14, George Mason 9

Richmond 6, Charleston Southern 4

SC-Upstate 13, Jackson St. 7

Southern at New Orleans, ppd.

UNCG 11, High Point 3

Virginia 24, UMass Lowell 5

Virginia Tech 19, William & Mary 4

MIDWEST

Ball St. 9, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4

Bowling Green 2, Youngstown St. 1

Clarke at W. Illinois, ppd.

Houston Baptist 11, Texas A&M-CC 6

Iowa 8, Kansas 0

Marshall at Ohio, ppd.

Nebraska 1, Northern Colorado 0

Oral Roberts 2, Missouri St. 0

Wright St. 16, Miami (Ohio) 5

WEST

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Cal Baptist at San Diego, ppd.

Pacific at Fresno St., ppd.

Southern Cal 2, UC Davis 0

Xavier at Southern Cal, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.