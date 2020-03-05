Home » Sports » Monaco's Gelson Martins suspended…

Monaco’s Gelson Martins suspended 6 months for referee shove

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 3:57 PM

PARIS (AP) — Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended for six months by the French league after pushing a referee during a game last month.

The 24-year-old Portugal international shoved Mikaël Lesage in the chest, moments after the referee had sent off his teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko during a 3-1 loss at Nimes on Feb. 1.

Martins was also sent off by Lesage, and had been provisionally suspended.

But the French league’s disciplinary committee made his suspension permanent “for an act of brutality” after its weekly meeting on Thursday.

