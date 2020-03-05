Madrid’s Eden Hazard has surgery on fractured ankle in US

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Madrid said team doctors supervised the operation conducted in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

“Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process,” the Spanish club said.

Hazard, Madrid’s biggest signing last year, broke his lower right leg in a loss at Levante in the Spanish league on Feb. 22. He was just returning to action after missing nearly three months because of a similar injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.