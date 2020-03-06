German soccer to test ‘sin bin’ sanction for 2nd yellow card

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation will test a new “sin bin” sanction for a second yellow card rather…

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation will test a new “sin bin” sanction for a second yellow card rather than sending a player off with a red card.

The federation said Friday it was agreeing to a request from its local division in the central state of Hesse to test the measure as a pilot project. The test phase will start next season at district league level — the eighth tier and below — for both men and women.

Under the measure, a player with a yellow card will be sent off for a specific time only before being allowed back on the field if he or she is shown a second yellow card. Only a third warning would then lead to a red card and the automatic sending off for the rest of a game.

Currently, players shown a second yellow card during a game are automatically sent off with a red card.

“According to FIFA regulations, the rules in grassroots soccer can be adjusted in coordination with the national soccer association,” the federation said. “This also applies to time penalties.”

