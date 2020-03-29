Home » Sports » Former Atlético Madrid defender…

Former Atlético Madrid defender Capón dies at age 72

The Associated Press

March 29, 2020, 8:38 AM

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says former defender José Luis Capón has died. He was 72.

The club has not disclosed the cause of death.

Capón was part of the Atlético team that won the Spanish league in 1973 and 1977. He also helped the club win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup and the 1976 Copa del Rey.

He played 269 games in nine seasons with Atlético.

