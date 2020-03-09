TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through March. 8, total points and last week’s ranking.…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through March. 8, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. Florida 16-0 496 2 2. Texas Tech 16-1 495 3 3. UCLA 13-2 493 1 4. Georgia 14-2 489 4 5. Louisville 11-4 487 6 6. Ole Miss 14-1 484 8 7. Vanderbilt 12-5 481 5 8. Arizona St. 13-4 478 10 9. Miami 11-4 475 9 10. Mississippi St. 10-4 472 12 11. N.C. State 13-2 469 7 12. UCF 15-2 466 15 13. Auburn 13-3 464 17 14. Duke 12-3 462 26 15. Arkansas 9-5 460 13 16. Florida State 10-5 457 14 17. Texas 13-3 455 19 18. Texas A&M 14-3 453 20 19. LSU 11-5 451 22 20. Alabama 15-1 449 23 21. Pepperdine 12-3 448 24 22. Tennessee 14-2 446 16 23. Virginia 12-4 444 NR 24. Notre Dame 10-2 443 NR 25. Clemson 12-3 440 27 26. U.C. Santa Barbara 13-2 439 30 27. Long Beach St. 10-5 437 21 28. Oklahoma 13-4 434 28 29. Tulane 13-2 431 29 30. Wichita St. 13-2 428 NR

