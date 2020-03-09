Home » Sports » Collegiate Baseball Poll

The Associated Press

March 9, 2020, 3:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through March. 8, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. Florida 16-0 496 2
2. Texas Tech 16-1 495 3
3. UCLA 13-2 493 1
4. Georgia 14-2 489 4
5. Louisville 11-4 487 6
6. Ole Miss 14-1 484 8
7. Vanderbilt 12-5 481 5
8. Arizona St. 13-4 478 10
9. Miami 11-4 475 9
10. Mississippi St. 10-4 472 12
11. N.C. State 13-2 469 7
12. UCF 15-2 466 15
13. Auburn 13-3 464 17
14. Duke 12-3 462 26
15. Arkansas 9-5 460 13
16. Florida State 10-5 457 14
17. Texas 13-3 455 19
18. Texas A&M 14-3 453 20
19. LSU 11-5 451 22
20. Alabama 15-1 449 23
21. Pepperdine 12-3 448 24
22. Tennessee 14-2 446 16
23. Virginia 12-4 444 NR
24. Notre Dame 10-2 443 NR
25. Clemson 12-3 440 27
26. U.C. Santa Barbara 13-2 439 30
27. Long Beach St. 10-5 437 21
28. Oklahoma 13-4 434 28
29. Tulane 13-2 431 29
30. Wichita St. 13-2 428 NR

