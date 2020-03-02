TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA
|11-0
|496
|1
|2. Florida
|11-0
|495
|2
|3. Texas Tech
|11-1
|492
|4
|4. Georgia
|11-1
|489
|8
|5. Vanderbilt
|10-3
|486
|5
|6. Louisville
|8-3
|483
|7
|7. N.C. State
|11-0
|480
|10
|8. Mississippi
|10-1
|477
|14
|9. Miami, Fla.
|8-3
|475
|13
|10. Arizona St.
|8-4
|471
|12
|11. Michigan
|6-4
|468
|9
|12. Mississippi St.
|7-4
|466
|6
|13. Arkansas
|7-3
|464
|3
|14. Florida St.
|8-3
|462
|11
|15. Central Florida
|11-2
|460
|17
|16. Tennessee
|12-0
|458
|23
|17. Auburn
|10-3
|456
|18
|18. Texas Christian
|10-1
|455
|21
|19. Texas
|10-2
|453
|16
|20. Texas A&M
|10-3
|451
|15
|21. Long Beach State
|8-3
|448
|25
|22. Louisiana St.
|7-5
|447
|19
|23. Alabama
|12-0
|444
|NR
|24. Pepperdine
|10-1
|443
|22
|25. North Carolina
|8-4
|440
|20
|26. Duke
|9-2
|438
|NR
|27. Clemson
|9-2
|437
|26
|28. Oklahoma
|9-3
|434
|NR
|29. Tulane
|9-2
|430
|29
|30. U.C. Santa Barbara
|9-2
|427
|NR
