Bayern faces Frankfurt for spot in German Cup final

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Chasing a place in the German Cup final, Bayern Munich has the chance to get revenge…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Chasing a place in the German Cup final, Bayern Munich has the chance to get revenge on the team which inflicted its heaviest defeat of the season.

Bayern was drawn Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals, while fourth-tier Saarbrücken landed Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht beat Bayern 5-1 when they met in the league in November, prompting Bayern to fire coach Niko Kovac and appoint Hansi Flick as his successor.

Frankfurt, then with Kovac as its coach, beat Bayern 3-1 in the 2018 final.

Bayern is aiming for trophies in three competitions this season. It leads the Bundesliga by four points and is heavy favorite for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 fixture.

Saarbrücken is the first fourth-tier team ever to reach the German Cup semifinals. It had to win a regional cup competition even to qualify and has since knocked out four teams from higher leagues. Saarbrücken was a semifinalist in 1985 but played in West Germany’s second-level league at that time.

The semifinals will be played April 21 and 22, with the exact times and dates to be confirmed. The final is May 23 in Berlin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.