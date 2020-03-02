Home » Sports » Baseball America Top 25

Baseball America Top 25

The Associated Press

March 2, 2020, 2:15 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 23 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv
1. Florida 11-0 1
2. Texas Tech 11-1 2
3. Vanderbilt 10-3 3
4. Georgia 11-1 10
5. UCLA 11-0 11
6. Miami 8-3 6
7. Louisville 8-3 7
8. Arizona State 8-4 8
9. Mississippi 10-1 13
10. Michigan 6-4 5
11. Oklahoma 9-3 15
12. Mississippi State 7-4 4
13. Arkansas 7-3 9
14. Florida State 8-3 12
15. NC State 11-0 17
16. Duke 9-2 16
17. Long Beach State 8-3 NR
18. Tennessee 12-0 NR
19. Central Florida 11-2 21
20. Louisiana State 7-5 20
21. Dallas Baptist 6-1 18
22. Texas Christian 10-1 NR
23. Clemson 9-2 NR
24. Auburn 10-3 24
25. East Carolina 8-3 20

