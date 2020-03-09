Home » Sports » 2020 Ryder Cup Points

2020 Ryder Cup Points

The Associated Press

March 9, 2020, 12:39 PM

At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.
Sept. 22-27, 2020
Through March 9
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 5,704.430
2. Dustin Johnson 3,851.330
3. Patrick Reed 3,535.780
4. Gary Woodland 3,384.540
5. Xander Schauffele 3,371.220
6. Webb Simpson 3,221.790
7. Justin Thomas 2,687.790
8. Tiger Woods 2,665.970
9. Tony Finau 2,545.660
10. Matt Kuchar 2,422.160
11. Bryson Dechambeau 2.248.460
12. Patrick Cantlay 1,971.050
13. Kevin Kisner 1,827.310
14. Rickie Fowler 1,367.420
15. Chez Reavie 1,330.540

