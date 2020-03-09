2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
|Sept. 22-27, 2020
|Through March 9
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|5,704.430
|2. Dustin Johnson
|3,851.330
|3. Patrick Reed
|3,535.780
|4. Gary Woodland
|3,384.540
|5. Xander Schauffele
|3,371.220
|6. Webb Simpson
|3,221.790
|7. Justin Thomas
|2,687.790
|8. Tiger Woods
|2,665.970
|9. Tony Finau
|2,545.660
|10. Matt Kuchar
|2,422.160
|11. Bryson Dechambeau
|2.248.460
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|1,971.050
|13. Kevin Kisner
|1,827.310
|14. Rickie Fowler
|1,367.420
|15. Chez Reavie
|1,330.540
