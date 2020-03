2020 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 11 At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Quarterfinal Hopkins 85, Cambridge-Isanti 55 Stillwater 82,…

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 11 At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Quarterfinal

Hopkins 85, Cambridge-Isanti 55

Stillwater 82, Park Center 52

Farmington 58, Eden Prairie 54

St. Michael-Albertville 67, Lakeville North 58

Thursday, March 12 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Cambridge-Isanti vs. Park Center, 10 a.m.

Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Semifinal

Hopkins vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Farmington vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Wednesday, March 11 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn Quarterfinal

DeLaSalle 85, Hermantown 52

Simley 70, Holy Angels 62

Becker 63, Alexandria 55

Waconia 52, Red Wing 45

Thursday, March 12 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Hermantown vs. Holy Angels, 2 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Red Wing loser, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Semifinal

DeLaSalle 74, Simley 52

Becker 96, Waconia 75

Friday, March 13 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Wednesday, March 11 At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Quarterfinal

Rochester Lourdes 71, Concordia Academy 55

Waseca 38, Pelican Rapids 22

At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn

Providence Academy 47, Sauk Centre 42

Duluth Marshall 60, New London-Spicer 56

Thursday, March 12 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Concordia vs. Pelican Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sauk Centre vs. New London-Spicer, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13 At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Semifinal

Rochester Lourdes vs. Waseca, 6 p.m.

Providence vs. Duluth Marshall, 8 p.m.

At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 At Concordia Univ. Third Place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Thursday, March 12 At Maturi Pavilion, Univ. of Minn Quarterfinal

Minneota 57, Red Lake 37

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, Heritage Christian 46

Cromwell 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

Fillmore Central vs. Henning, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 13 At Concordia Univ. Consolation Semifinal

Red Lake/Minneota loser vs. Heritage/WEM loser, 10 a.m.

BBE/Cromwell loser vs. Fillmore Central/Henning loser, noon

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Semifinal

Red Lake/Minneota winner vs. Heritage/WEM winner, noon

BBE/Cromwell winner vs. Fillmore Central/Henning winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 At Concordia Univ. Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

At Williams Arena, Univ. of Minn Championship

Semifinal winners, noon<<

