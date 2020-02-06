XFL Glance

All Times EST Eastern Conference W L T Pct PF PA DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New York…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L T Pct PF PA DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New York 0 0 0 .000 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle at DC, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.