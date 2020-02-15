XFL Glance

All Times EST Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 0…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9 New York 1 1 .500 23 30 Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17 Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40 Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

___

Sunday, Feb. 9

New York 23, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 15, Dallas 9

Saturday’s Games

DC 27, New York 0

Seattle 17, Tampa Bay 9

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

