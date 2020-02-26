XFL Glance

All Times EST Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46 DC 2 1…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46 DC 2 1 .667 67 58 New York 1 2 .333 32 59 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68 Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45 Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71 Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64

___

Sunday, Feb. 23

St. Louis 29, New York 9

Los Angeles 39, DC 9

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Houston at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

