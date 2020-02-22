XFL Glance

All Times EST Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 1…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 1 .500 39 37 New York 1 1 .500 23 30 Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 2 0 1.000 65 41 Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40 Dallas 1 1 .500 34 33 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

___

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18

Houston 28, St. Louis 24

Saturday’s Games

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday’s Games

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

