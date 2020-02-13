Home » Sports » XFL Football At A Glance

XFL Football At A Glance

The Associated Press

February 13, 2020, 8:03 PM

All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 1 0 1.000 31 19
New York 1 0 1.000 23 3
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37
Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31

___

Saturday’s Games

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

