XFL Football At A Glance

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62 DC 2 1 .666 67 58 New York 2 2 .500 49 73 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74 West Division W L Pct PF PA Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68 Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88 Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

St. Louis 23, Seattle 16

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

