XFL Football At A Glance

|All Times EST
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|1
|.666
|67
|58
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.666
|68
|46
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|32
|59
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|39
|74
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|99
|68
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.666
|58
|45
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|48
|64
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|74
|71
|Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 24, Seattle 12
|Sunday, Feb. 23
St. Louis 29, New York 9
Los Angeles 39, DC 9
|Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles at New York , 2 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
|Sunday, March 1
Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
