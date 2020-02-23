XFL Football At A Glance

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 2 1 .666 67 58 St. Louis 2 1…

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 2 1 .666 67 58 St. Louis 2 1 .666 68 46 New York 1 2 .333 32 59 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74 West Division W L Pct PF PA Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68 Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45 Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64 Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday, Feb. 23

St. Louis 29, New York 9

Los Angeles 39, DC 9

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York , 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

