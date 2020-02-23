Home » Sports » XFL Football At A Glance

XFL Football At A Glance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2020, 6:12 PM

All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 58 19
St. Louis 2 1 .633 68 46
New York 1 2 .333 32 59
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45
Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

___

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday, Feb. 23

St. Louis 29, New York 9

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York , 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

