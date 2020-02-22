XFL Football At A Glance

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 1…

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 58 19 St. Louis 1 1 .500 39 37 New York 1 1 .500 23 30 Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74 West Division W L Pct PF PA Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68 Dallas 2 1 .666 46 57 Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York , 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

