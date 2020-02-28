Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 28 EAST Columbia 62, Harvard 57 Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT Princeton 81, Brown 39 Providence 62, Georgetown…

Friday, Feb. 28

EAST

Columbia 62, Harvard 57

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT

Princeton 81, Brown 39

Providence 62, Georgetown 55

Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59

St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT

Towson 76, Delaware 66

Yale 71, Penn 54

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 67, Hofstra 63

James Madison 69, Drexel 39

UNC-Wilmington 61, Northeastern 48

William & Mary 74, Elon 61

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Villanova 47

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 75

IUPUI 87, Ill.-Chicago 51

Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58

Valparaiso 72, N. Iowa 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 72, UALR 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 73, Stanford 72, OT

Arizona St. 77, California 54

Oregon 88, Washington St. 57

Oregon St. 75, Washington 61

Southern Cal 69, Utah 66

UCLA 62, Colorado 52

