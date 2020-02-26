Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 26 EAST Binghamton 66, UMBC 58 Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47 Bucknell 76, Colgate 65 Buffalo 88, Miami…

Wednesday, Feb. 26

EAST

Binghamton 66, UMBC 58

Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47

Bucknell 76, Colgate 65

Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72

Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT

Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67

Holy Cross 64, Army 61

Lafayette 55, American U. 48

Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54

Maine 71, New Hampshire 62

Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75

UMass 51, Saint Joseph’s 47

SOUTH

Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53

Old Dominion 60, FAU 49

SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48

Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57

Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45

UCF 67, Temple 64

VCU 48, George Mason 36

MIDWEST

Ball St. 66, Toledo 60

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68

Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60

Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51

Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51

Kent St. 68, Akron 50

Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58

N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59

UConn 105, Cincinnati 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91

Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT

Kansas 83, Oklahoma 80

Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58

Texas 77, TCU 67

Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 56, UC Santa Barbara 52

Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57

