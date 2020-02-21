Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 21 EAST Columbia 76, Brown 66 DePaul 87, Georgetown 69 Delaware 73, Elon 60 Drexel 84, William &…

Friday, Feb. 21

EAST

Columbia 76, Brown 66

DePaul 87, Georgetown 69

Delaware 73, Elon 60

Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50

James Madison 86, Northeastern 64

Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59

Penn 67, Dartmouth 31

Princeton 66, Harvard 45

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

Towson 71, Hofstra 54

Villanova 61, Marquette 47

Wagner 63, CCSU 56

Yale 65, Cornell 51

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Creighton 61

Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64

Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49

IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53

Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42

Xavier 61, Providence 42

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66

FAR WEST

Arizona 85, Utah 69

Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

Oregon 93, California 61

UCLA 70, Washington St. 62

Washington 75, Southern Cal 66

___

