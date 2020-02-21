Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 21
EAST
Columbia 76, Brown 66
DePaul 87, Georgetown 69
Delaware 73, Elon 60
Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT
Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64
Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59
Penn 67, Dartmouth 31
Princeton 66, Harvard 45
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
Towson 71, Hofstra 54
Villanova 61, Marquette 47
Wagner 63, CCSU 56
Yale 65, Cornell 51
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Creighton 61
Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64
Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49
IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53
Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62
S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42
Xavier 61, Providence 42
Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66
FAR WEST
Arizona 85, Utah 69
Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59
Oregon 93, California 61
UCLA 70, Washington St. 62
Washington 75, Southern Cal 66
