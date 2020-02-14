Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 14
EAST
Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63
Harvard 73, Cornell 58
Penn 85, Brown 73
Princeton 55, Yale 39
Seton Hall 71, Providence 45
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45
SOUTH
Elon 67, Hofstra 50
James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50
William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64
MIDWEST
Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69
DePaul 89, Butler 60
Green Bay 72, Detroit 45
Illinois St. 86, Loyola of Chicago 85, 2OT
Marquette 61, Xavier 48
Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67
St. John’s 77, Creighton 70
FAR WEST
Arizona 64, Washington 53
Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59
Colorado 64, California 57
Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66
Oregon 80, UCLA 66
Southern Cal 72, Oregon St. 66
Stanford 97, Utah 64
___
