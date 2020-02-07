Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 7 EAST Brown 83, Dartmouth 71 DePaul 71, St. John’s 65 Delaware 81, Northeastern 69 Drexel 45, Hofstra…

Friday, Feb. 7

EAST

Brown 83, Dartmouth 71

DePaul 71, St. John’s 65

Delaware 81, Northeastern 69

Drexel 45, Hofstra 32

Harvard 66, Yale 57

Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT

Princeton 60, Cornell 29

Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60

UConn 94, Memphis 55

SOUTH

Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57

William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74

MIDWEST

Bradley 66, Illinois St. 62

Butler 60, Georgetown 42

Drake 91, S. Illinois 76

Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55

Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72

Villanova 55, Xavier 54

FAR WEST

Oregon 85, Arizona 52

Oregon St. 64, Arizona St. 62

Southern Cal 75, California 67

UCLA 79, Stanford 69

Utah 74, Washington 65

Washington St. 69, Colorado 59

___

