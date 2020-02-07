Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Feb. 7
EAST
Brown 83, Dartmouth 71
DePaul 71, St. John’s 65
Delaware 81, Northeastern 69
Drexel 45, Hofstra 32
Harvard 66, Yale 57
Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT
Princeton 60, Cornell 29
Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60
UConn 94, Memphis 55
SOUTH
Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57
William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74
MIDWEST
Bradley 66, Illinois St. 62
Butler 60, Georgetown 42
Drake 91, S. Illinois 76
Missouri St. 66, N. Iowa 55
Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72
Villanova 55, Xavier 54
FAR WEST
Oregon 85, Arizona 52
Oregon St. 64, Arizona St. 62
Southern Cal 75, California 67
UCLA 79, Stanford 69
Utah 74, Washington 65
Washington St. 69, Colorado 59
