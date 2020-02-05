Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 5 EAST Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42 Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50 Maine 70, Vermont 59 Stony Brook…

Wednesday, Feb. 5

EAST

Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42

Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50

Maine 70, Vermont 59

Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69

UMBC 56, Hartford 47

Wichita St. 85, Temple 75

SOUTH

Dayton 55, Davidson 49

George Mason 73, UMass 56

New Orleans 88, Houston Baptist 84, OT

Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61

Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59

Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 57, Richmond 42

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60

Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63

Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70

Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47

Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83

Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69

Baylor 97, Kansas 44

Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29

Houston 55, SMU 53

Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74

Oklahoma 68, West Virginia 58

UCF 62, Tulsa 49

FAR WEST

Boise St. 67, Wyoming 48

California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53

Fresno St. 79, Colorado St. 61

Nevada 71, Air Force 67

UC Santa Barbara 67, UC Irvine 57

UNLV 69, Utah St. 45

