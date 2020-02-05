Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 5
EAST
Binghamton 58, Albany (NY) 42
Fordham 60, Rhode Island 50
Maine 70, Vermont 59
Stony Brook 89, Mass.-Lowell 69
UMBC 56, Hartford 47
Wichita St. 85, Temple 75
SOUTH
Dayton 55, Davidson 49
George Mason 73, UMass 56
New Orleans 88, Houston Baptist 84, OT
Stephen F. Austin 78, Nicholls 61
Texas A&M-CC 73, McNeese St. 59
Troy 77, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 57, Richmond 42
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 66, N. Illinois 60
Iowa St. 74, Oklahoma St. 63
Kansas St. 84, Texas Tech 70
Kent St. 61, Bowling Green 47
Miami (Ohio) 92, Toledo 83
Ohio 75, E. Michigan 65
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Northwestern St. 69
Baylor 97, Kansas 44
Cent. Arkansas 53, Lamar 29
Houston 55, SMU 53
Incarnate Word 77, Sam Houston St. 74
Oklahoma 68, West Virginia 58
UCF 62, Tulsa 49
FAR WEST
Boise St. 67, Wyoming 48
California Baptist 55, CS Bakersfield 53
Fresno St. 79, Colorado St. 61
Nevada 71, Air Force 67
UC Santa Barbara 67, UC Irvine 57
UNLV 69, Utah St. 45
___
