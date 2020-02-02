Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 2 EAST Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54 Coll. of Charleston 63, Hofstra 60 Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s…

Sunday, Feb. 2

EAST

Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54

Coll. of Charleston 63, Hofstra 60

Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 44

Delaware 69, Towson 62

Drexel 70, James Madison 48

Northeastern 63, UNC-Wilmington 61

Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59

Saint Louis 59, George Washington 45

Seton Hall 65, Villanova 63

St. John’s 74, Georgetown 68

West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 71

SOUTH

Alabama 57, Mississippi 56

Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62

Duquesne 79, VCU 76

Florida 70, Kentucky 62

LSU 59, Texas A&M 58

NC State 63, Duke 60

North Carolina 86, Clemson 72

Notre Dame 59, Georgia Tech 51

Richmond 63, St. Bonaventure 59

South Carolina 69, Tennessee 48

UMass 70, Davidson 62

Virginia 57, Syracuse 41

Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45

MIDWEST

Arkansas 85, Missouri 81

Cincinnati 60, South Florida 55

DePaul 93, Providence 71

Drake 80, Loyola of Chicago 52

Marquette 52, Creighton 50

Michigan 78, Iowa 63

Minnesota 73, Rutgers 71

Missouri St. 87, Illinois St. 74

N. Iowa 77, Valparaiso 70

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 74

Oklahoma 94, Kansas 82

S. Illinois 64, Bradley 50

Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64

FAR WEST

Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57

California 81, Washington 74

South Dakota 92, Denver 60

Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

UCLA 70, Arizona St. 61

___

