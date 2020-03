Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST Cabrini 10, Eastern 2 Coppin St. 6, Navy 1 Fairleigh Dickinson 13, Saint Peter’s 1 Fordham 3, LIU Brooklyn…

EAST

Cabrini 10, Eastern 2

Coppin St. 6, Navy 1

Fairleigh Dickinson 13, Saint Peter’s 1

Fordham 3, LIU Brooklyn 0

Salisbury 11, Immaculata 0

Stevens 6, Drew 4

SOUTH

Alabama 10, Alabama St. 3

Brandeis 11, Elmira 2

Christopher Newport 8, E. Mennonite 0

Clemson 3, Furman 2

Delta St. 4, MVSU 1

Jacksonville St. 5, UAB 3

Lynchburg 2, Averett 1

Virginia 4, VMI 3

W. Kentucky 7, Murray St. 6

MIDWEST::::

U. of the Ozarks 5, Hendrix 1

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 7, Texas St. 4

