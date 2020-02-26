Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

East Fordham 5, Sacred Heart 4, 13 innings George Washington 7, Coppin St. 4 Rider 10, Lafayette 1 South Alabama…

East

Fordham 5, Sacred Heart 4, 13 innings

George Washington 7, Coppin St. 4

Rider 10, Lafayette 1

South

Alabama 12, Middle Tennessee 6

Coastal Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, ppd.

Florida at Stetson, ppd to Mar. 18.

Georgetown 7, Md.-Eastern Shore 4

Louisiana-Monroe 23, SE Louisiana 5

Miami 7, South Florida 5

Mississippi St. 8, Alcorn St. 4

Navy at Delaware St., ccd.

Norfolk St. at VMI, ppd.

Old Dominion 6, VCU 3

Tennessee 12, UNC Asheville 1

Midwest

Butler at Indiana, ppd.

Indiana St. at Cincinnati, ccd.

McNeese 12, Missouri 4

Wichita St. 2, Kansas St. 1

Southwest

Baylor 2, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 0

Texas Tech 10, Southern 3

