Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Lafayette at Rider, ppd.

Rutgers 15, Wagner 3

Sacred Heart at Fordham, ppd.

UMBC at George Washington, ppd.

SOUTH

Alabama 10, UT Martin 5

Arkansas St. 6, Mississippi Valley St. 1

Auburn 10, Alabama A&M 0

Coppin St. 11, Richmond 1

East Carolina 7, Elon 2

ETSU 5, Clemson 3

Florida A&M at Florida, ppd.

Florida Gulf Coast 3, E. Michigan 2

Florida St. at Jacksonville, ppd.

Furman at Presbyterian, ccd.

Georgia 15, Kennesaw St. 1

Georgia Tech 14, Gardner-Webb 1

Grambling 7-9, Texas College 1-4

Jackson St. 21-8, LeMoyne Owen 4-2

James Madison 4, VMI 2

Kentucky 13, Tennessee Tech 3

Liberty 16, Longwood 6

Louisiana-Monroe 8, SE Louisiana 4

Louisville 8, Xavier 5

Maryland 13, George Mason 3

Memphis 8, Central Arkansas 5

Mercer at Georgia Southern, ppd.

Mississippi 4, Southern Miss. 3

NC Central 11, High Point 5

NC State 11, UNC-Wilmington 0

North Alabama 1, Belmont 0

North Carolina 8, North Carolina A&T 0

SC-Upstate 11, Wofford 6

South Alabama 5, New Orleans 0

South Carolina 6, North Florida 5

Southern Illinois 2, Murray St. 1

Tennessee 15, Northern Kentucky 1

Texas Southern 8, Mississippi St. 4

The Citadel 10, Charleston Southern 5

Troy 5, Alabama St. 0

UCF 6, Bethune-Cookman 0

UNC-Greensboro 6, Charlotte 4

Vanderbilt 6, Evansville 0

Virginia 8, William & Mary 5

Virginia Tech 3, Radford 2

W. Kentucky 10, Austin Peay 5

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago at Roosevelt, ccd.

Miami (Ohio) at Dayton, ccd.

Wichita St. 2, Ark.-Pine Bluff 1

SOUTHWEST

Missouri St. 6, Oral Roberts 3

Oklahoma St. 9, Little Rock 1

Texas 4, Sam Houston St. 1

Texas A&M 4, Houston Baptist 0

Texas A&M-CC 8, Prairie View A&M 4

Texas Tech 13, Southern 2

Texas-Arlington 6, Dallas Baptist 3

UTSA 4, Lamar 2

WEST

San Diego St. 2, UC Irvine 1

UC Riverside 3, UNLV 2, 11 innings

UC Santa Barbara 7, Loyola Marymount 2

