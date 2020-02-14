Home » Sports » Tommy Milone, Orioles complete…

Tommy Milone, Orioles complete minor league deal

The Associated Press

February 14, 2020, 6:10 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Tommy Milone completed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and will try to earn a roster spot at big league spring training.

Milone, who turns 33 on Sunday, is 50-47 with a 4.47 ERA in nine major league seasons with Washington, Oakland, Minnesota, Milwaukee, the New York Mets and Seattle.

He was 4-10 with a 4.76 ERA for the Mariners last year in six starts and 17 relief appearances.

Baltimore had the major leagues’ highest ERA last season at 5.59 and traded starter Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels for four minor league pitchers in December. They have been trying to sign candidates for the rotation and earlier this month added Wade LeBlanc, another left-hander who pitched for Seattle last season.

