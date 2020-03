BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= 5A State Championship= Semifinal= Glendale Arizona IHS 60, Phoenix Sunnyslope 50 Goodyear Millenium 94, Phoenix South Mountain…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Glendale Arizona IHS 60, Phoenix Sunnyslope 50

Goodyear Millenium 94, Phoenix South Mountain 61

6A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Phoenix Desert Vista 63, Mesa Skyline 44

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 70, Chandler 52

