Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 5, Youngstown State 2 WEST New Mexico 8, BYU 7 Santa Clara 6, Sacramento State 5

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 5, Youngstown State 2

WEST

New Mexico 8, BYU 7

Santa Clara 6, Sacramento State 5

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.