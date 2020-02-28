Home » Sports » Thursday's College Baseball Scores

Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 12:17 AM

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 5, Youngstown State 2

WEST

New Mexico 8, BYU 7

Santa Clara 6, Sacramento State 5

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up