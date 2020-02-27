Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Toronto
|3
|1
|0.750
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0.750
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0.600
|New York
|3
|2
|0.600
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0.600
|Boston
|3
|3
|0.500
|Texas
|3
|3
|0.500
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0.500
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0.429
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|0.429
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0.400
|Houston
|2
|3
|0.400
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|0.400
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0.333
|Oakland
|2
|5
|0.286
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|5
|0
|1.000
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0.833
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0.800
|San Diego
|4
|1
|0.800
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|0.600
|Colorado
|3
|2
|0.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|0.600
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0.500
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0.400
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0.400
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0.400
|Washington
|2
|3
|0.400
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|0.333
|New York
|1
|4
|0.200
|Pittsburgh
|0
|6
|0.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Washington 2
Miami 8, St. Louis (ss) 7
Minnesota (ss) 10, Tampa Bay 8
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota (ss) 4
Baltimore 4, Atlanta 3
Detroit at Toronto, ppd.
Houston (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Kansas City (ss) 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 16, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6
San Diego 8, Cleveland 0
Colorado 4, Texas 3
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 12, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay (ss) 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 6, Detroit 3
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 3, Toronto 3
Texas 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle (ss) 5
Oakland 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 5
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 2
San Diego 1, L.A. Angels 0
San Francisco 5, Seattle (ss) 4
Cincinnati 8, Arizona 0
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.