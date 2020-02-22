Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0.000
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0.000
|New York
|0
|1
|0.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0.000
|New York
|0
|2
|0.000
___
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, Northeastern 0
Detroit 5, Southeastern 4
Texas 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled
Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled
Seattle at San Diego, cancelled
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, cancelled
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
