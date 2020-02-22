Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Toronto 1 0 1.000 Minnesota 1 0 1.000 Texas 1 0 1.000…

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct. Toronto 1 0 1.000 Minnesota 1 0 1.000 Texas 1 0 1.000 Boston 1 0 1.000 Cleveland 0 0 .000 Chicago 0 0 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 Houston 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 Baltimore 0 1 0.000 Kansas City 0 1 0.000 New York 0 1 0.000 Tampa Bay 0 1 0.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct. Atlanta 1 0 1.000 Miami 1 0 1.000 St. Louis 1 0 1.000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 Chicago 0 0 .000 Arizona 0 0 .000 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 1 0.000 New York 0 2 0.000

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, Northeastern 0

Detroit 5, Southeastern 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled

Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled

Seattle at San Diego, cancelled

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, cancelled

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

