Home » Sports » Saudi International Leading Scores

Saudi International Leading Scores

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 10:30 AM

Saturday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Third Round
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66—198
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65—199
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70—201
Victor Perez, France 65-65-73—203
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-65-70—203
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68—203
Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68—204
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69-65—204
Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65—204
Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71—205
Ashun Wu, China 71-66-68—205
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70-70—205
Jordan Smith, England 71-67-67—205
Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-66—205
Ian Poulter, England 72-68-65—205
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-70—206
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69—206
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67—206
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-67—206
Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-74-67—206
Also
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70—207
Sean Crocker, United States 68-68-72—208
Matt Wallace, England 70-68-71—209
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66-76—210
Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69-70—211
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-73—212

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up