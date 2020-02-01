Saudi International Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
|64-68-66—198
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|69-65-65—199
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|64-67-70—201
|Victor Perez, France
|65-65-73—203
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|68-65-70—203
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|67-68-68—203
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|66-70-68—204
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70-69-65—204
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|73-66-65—204
|Ross Fisher, England
|66-68-71—205
|Ashun Wu, China
|71-66-68—205
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65-70-70—205
|Jordan Smith, England
|71-67-67—205
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|73-66-66—205
|Ian Poulter, England
|72-68-65—205
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-67-70—206
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|70-67-69—206
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-70-67—206
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|68-71-67—206
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|65-74-67—206
|Also
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69-68-70—207
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68-68-72—208
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-68-71—209
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|68-66-76—210
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72-69-70—211
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69-70-73—212
