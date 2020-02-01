Saudi International Leading Scores

Saturday At Royal Greens Golf & CC Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 Third Round…

Saturday At Royal Greens Golf & CC Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 Third Round Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66—198 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65—199 Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70—201 Victor Perez, France 65-65-73—203 Renato Paratore, Italy 68-65-70—203 Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68—203 Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68—204 Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69-65—204 Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65—204 Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71—205 Ashun Wu, China 71-66-68—205 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70-70—205 Jordan Smith, England 71-67-67—205 Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-66—205 Ian Poulter, England 72-68-65—205 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-70—206 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69—206 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67—206 Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-67—206 Adri Arnaus, Spain 65-74-67—206 Also Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70—207 Sean Crocker, United States 68-68-72—208 Matt Wallace, England 70-68-71—209 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66-76—210 Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69-70—211 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-70-73—212

