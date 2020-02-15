Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Sacred Heart 6, Niagara 0 Boston College 6, Merrimack 2 Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1 American International 3,…

EAST

Sacred Heart 6, Niagara 0

Boston College 6, Merrimack 2

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1

American International 3, Canisius 2

Colgate 4, Union 0

Cornell 4, RPI 2

Yale 4, Dartmouth 3

Brown 1, Harvard 1, OT (tie)

Robert Morris 4, Holy Cross 2

Maine 1, UConn 0

Army 4, Mercyhurst 1

Northeastern 2, UMass Lowell 1

Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 6, St. Lawrence 1

RIT 5, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Vermont 2

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 0

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 1

W. Michigan 4, Miami 1

North Dakota 3, Denver 1

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 1

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

Penn St. 3, Wisconsin 2

WEST

