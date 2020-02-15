Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|EAST
Sacred Heart 6, Niagara 0
Boston College 6, Merrimack 2
American International 3, Canisius 2
Colgate 4, Union 0
Cornell 4, RPI 2
Yale 4, Dartmouth 3
Robert Morris 4, Holy Cross 2
Army 4, Mercyhurst 1
RIT 5, Bentley 1
Providence 3, Vermont 2
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 2, Ferris St. 0
Lake Superior St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 1
Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 1
Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.